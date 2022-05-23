Greece Ranks 2d in World for Clean Beaches, Blue Flags

Travel

A bather sits under sun umbrella at Faliraki beach, a popular holiday resort on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Just in time for the approaching summer season of tourists already pouring in as the COVID-19 pandemic gradually abates is the good news that Greece’s beaches ranked second in the world for quality.

Greece was awarded 581 blue flags compared to 621 for Spain, which isn’t mentioned as much about best beaches as Greece, on islands and along the mainland coast which beckon millions of people annually.

Most of the top beaches, 55, were on the island of Rhodes, followed by Nea Propontida in Halkidiki which had 19 and Sithonia and Hersonisos on the same northern Greek peninsula, with 18 each.

Following Rhodes, the islands of Chios (15), Kefalonia (13) and Kos (12) had the largest number of Blue Flag beaches.

The global rankings by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) into consideration environmental criteria, assessing the quality and safety of their waters and coast.