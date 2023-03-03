x

March 3, 2023

Greece Missing Out on Promoting Green Gold – Olive Oil – Tourism

March 3, 2023
By TNH Staff
Olive Oil. (Eurokinissi via -ilialive.gr/Yiannis Spyrounis)
(Eurokinissi via -ilialive.gr/Yiannis Spyrounis)

ATHENS – Greece’s push to bring in more tourists with diversified attractions such as health and wellness and gastronomy could benefit from promoting its perhaps more treasured commodity: olive oil.

Rated the world’s best in many categories and winning awards for what has been used for centuries, Greek olive oil isn’t just mass-produced but available at smaller makers across the country in beautiful regions of groves.

Addressing the Golden Olive Expo, Peloponnese Tourism Organization (PTO) President Konstantinos Marinakos said Greece should do better at getting tourists to visit olive oil sites and make it an atraction, said GTP Headlines.

That was discussed in findings presented during the International Detrop 2023 Food & Beverage Exhibition held in Thessaloniki at the HELEXPO Center in February, the site said.

“The experiences can include agritourism, wine tasting, visits to olive oil mills, themed treks, all offering a different journey into on our national product,” said Marinakos, an Assistant Professor at the University of West Attica.

He said a campaign should focus on bringing together producers, coordinating public and private entities in olive oil production and products and clusters including government agencies, trade associations, tour operators, tourist entrepreneurs, research institutions, tourist and cultural organizations

A next step would be to ensure PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) and PGI (Protected Geographical Indication) labeling of products, which guarantee added value, also said Marinakos.

In 2022, the tourism and agriculture ministries announced the creation of a  special legal framework that make olive mill visits possible for tourists in addition to cheese factory and brewery visits, also said the site.

