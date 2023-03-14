x

March 14, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 42ºF

ATHENS 48ºF

Society

Greece Looks to the Sun, Adds More Solar Power to Grid Capacity

March 14, 2023
By The National Herald
Ο ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΣ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟΣ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ ΣΤΑ ΕΓΚΑΙΝΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΦΩΤΟΒΟΛΤΑΪΚΟΥ ΠΑΡΚΟΥ -R ENERGY 1- ΣΤΟ ΣΤΕΦΑΝΙ ΚΟΡΙΝΘΙΑΣ (EUROKINISSI/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ)
FILE - The 204-megawatt solar park in the northern Greek town of Kozani. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – Despite one of the sunniest climes in the world, Greece only in recent years has turned more toward developing wider spread use of solar power, accelerating now in a rush to wean off dependence on Russian oil and gas in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

The Hellenic Association of Photovoltaic Companies (Helapco), Greece told PV magazine it connected 1. 36 gigawatts (GW) of new sun powered capacity to the grid in 2022 as Greece was looking for alternative, sustainable sources while at the same time forced to go back to coal-fired plants to generate electricity.

https://www.pv-magazine.com/2023/03/13/greece-deployed-1-36-gw-of-new-solar-in-2022/

Of this, 341.5 megawatts (MW) was connected to Greece’s transmission grid and about 1020 MW was connected to Greece’s distribution grids, the report said, with Greece also looking further to more wind power.

These figures are preliminary because Greece is yet to officially announce the number of its new PV deployments for 2022, said the site, noting that the country’s renewable energy sources operator, Dapeep, has only published data covering the period until the end of September 2022.

That showed Greece installed 932 MW of new photovoltaic capacity in the first three quarters of 2022 as the COVID-19 pandemic was waning and health measures eased to attract tourists, addings to energy needs.

It doesn’t include installations under net metering, which are announced separately by the country’s distribution grid operator Hedno.

Helapco’s more complete statistical look at the PV market shows that net-metered systems comprise only a small fraction of the 1.36 GW of newly installed solar.

Greece’s mainland grid connected 109.4 MW of net-metered PV, while Greece’s small independently operating stand-alone networks added a further 1.4 MW of net-metered PV capacity.

Commercial net-metered system installations more than doubled that of residential systems, the government wanting to boost the residential segment with a generous subsidy package to get more households to use solar panels and reduce the need for electricity plants.

The newly-installed PV capacity for 2022 is at least three times more than the 422 MW of new photovoltaics added in 2021 and comprises systems awarded premium tariffs via competitive tenders, small solar farms up to 500 kW that are entitled to feed-in tariffs, and net metered systems, the report added.

Helapco said that of the new systems connected to the grid, 200 or about 20 MW are connected to low voltage, 1,602 systems or about 890 MW are connected to medium voltage. and about 341.5 MW are linked to high voltage.

RELATED

Society
World Tunnel Congress 2023 Tunneling in Greece, May 12-18

ATHENS – The World Tunnel Congress 2023 (WTC) takes place May 12-18 at the Megaron Athens International Conference Center (MAICC) in Athens.

Politics
Greek Ministers Defended Unsafe Railways to Keep Selling Tickets
Politics
Meeting with Israeli Ambassador at Defence Ministry, Focusing on Greek-Israeli ‘Axis’

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.