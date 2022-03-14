x

March 14, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 43ºF

ATHENS 46ºF

Economy

Greece Looks to Subsidize Soaring Gas Pump Prices for Consumers

March 14, 2022
By The National Herald
ΣΤΑ ΥΨΗ Η ΤΙΜΗ ΤΗΣ ΒΕΝΖΙΝΗΣ (ΑΝΑΣΤΑΣΗΣ ΝΑΡΕΚΙΑΝ / EUROKINISSI)
Gas prices are displayed at a Shell filling station in Athens, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Anastasios Narekian)

ATHENS – With Greek households feeling the double whammy of rising energy costs exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ government is mulling whether to provide aid as well over jumping gasoline prices.

The cost of a liter of gas has risen to about 2.07 euros ($2.27) per liter, which translates to about $8.58 per gallon – twice that in the United States which has set off a furor there.

In more remote Greek areas, said Kathimerin, the price per liter is around 2.50 euros, or about $10.35 a gallon, although cars in Europe tend to be smaller and travel distances within countries less than across the US.

Still, the amount could be a disincentive for domestic tourism with worry that the European Union sanctions on Russia, including barring Russian airlines, will see far fewer Russians in Greece and that fuel costs could also limit international air travel for many.

Those factors have led the New Democracy government to consider a gasoline subsidy in another support poackage for households and businesses during the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, the paper said.

But faced with spending so much on so many fronts, the government is said to be looking are more targeted rather than blanket relief which means there wouldn’t be an across-the-board tax cut, but measures to help the most vulmerable. It wasn’t said how that would affect people buying gasoline.

Mitsotakis insisted “we have to intervene in smart and not horizontal ways,” and a government source not named told the paper that the plan – to be worked out – would be to help those who need it.

“We don’t want someone driving a Cayenne in Ekali or a Ferrari in Glyfada to benefit,” the source said, referring to two affluent Athens suburbs but without adding if that meant drivers of high-end cars would be excluded.

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras told SKAI TV that,“We have an idea of ​​how much households are burdened and we are trying to find and exhaust the fiscal space and there will probably be other measures and other interventions,” after he earlier said there wouldn’t.

The government also intends to maintain reduced Value-Added Tax on food – up to 24 percent – and drinks services and on transport in the second half of the year, which will cost an additional 250 million euros ($273.39 million.)

All that comes as Mitsotakis said his government would end a solidarity tax that took money out of paychecks of workers to give to lower-income groups as a kind of welfare benefit, and with plans to reduce social security contributions, at a cost of some 2.1 billion euros ($2.3 billion) annually.

While supporting EU sanctions on Russia, Mitsotakis said it shouldn’t go as far as banning Russian gas imports – which account for 40 percent of that country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and give President Vladimir Putin a lifeline.

Greece, Mitsotakis noted, has a “very important role to play” in finding alternative gas suppliers, both as a gateway for liquified natural gas (LNG) imports and as a country with deposits in the southeastern Mediterranean. He noted that Greek shipowners, who are essentially tax free and contribute next to nothing to their country, are key because they control more than 20 percent of the LNG transport fleet worldwide,” with their vessels.

RELATED

Society
Athens Domestic Worker Detained Over Nude Kiddie Pics on Net

ATHENS - A 28-year-old domestic worker who authorities said took nude images of children for whom she was caring and put them on Internet was taken into custody, but not named.

Politics
German Leader Scholz Meets Turkey’s Erdogan in Ankara
Politics
Mitsotakis COVID-Positive Day after Istanbul Visit

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Late Winter Storm Blasts South, Northeast with Snow and Wind

A late winter storm blasted the northeastern United States on Saturday with high winds and snow that could pile up to a foot high, sending temperatures plummeting and making travel hazardous after first taking aim at the Deep South.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings