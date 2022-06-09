Greece Expresses Concern over Situation in Jerusalem’s Christian Quarter

Politics

ATHENS – The Greek foreign ministry on Thursday issued an announcement expressing its “deep concern” in the wake of an Israeli Supreme Court ruling against the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem concerning a property dispute in the Old City on Wednesday.

“We express our deep concern over the situation that is arising in the Christian Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem,” the ministry announcement said.

It stressed that Greece will always display active concern for the affairs of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem and for preserving and reinforcing the sites under its care.

“Our country is constantly coordinating with the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem for the defence and preservation of its rights and privileges, including those concerning property,” the announcement said.