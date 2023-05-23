Greece Enjoying Booming Tourism, But Seems Not Meaningful for Many

Economy

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, file photo, tourists visit the Acropolis hill with the 2,500-year-old Parthenon temple on the left, and the ancient Erechtheion temple on the right, in Athens, Greece. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)

ATHENS – ​​ Greece is heading towards a record-breaking year in tourism, with a potential influx of over 30 million visitors – three times its population. However, a recent survey indicates that while tourists are arriving, they are not having a truly meaningful experience.

According to the inaugural index released by the Meaningful Tourism Center, based in Hamburg, Greece ranked 35th out of 88 countries. The index utilizes 72 indicators and seven categories to evaluate the impact on tourists, companies, the local community, tourism workers, service providers, government, and the environment.

Overall, Greece did not perform well, as highlighted by GTP Headlines, which focuses on a growing trend to assist travelers in making choices based on the benefits and satisfaction of the local community and residents. Clearly, someone is dissatisfied.

Greece fell short of making it into the Top 10 across all seven categories, securing a total of 41 out of 100 possible points. It lagged significantly behind the top three destinations: Aruba, Iceland, and Switzerland, and was just behind Israel, Croatia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Wolfgang Georg Arlt, CEO of the Meaningful Tourism Center and the lead researcher for the 2023 index, stated, “Our approach is based on the understanding that sustainable tourism can only be achieved when all stakeholders are content with the benefits they receive from tourism. Satisfied locals and employees contribute to content visitors who not only spend more but also demonstrate greater concern for the local environment and recommend the destination to others.”

These findings contradict other polls and surveys that have shown Greece to have a high satisfaction rating, encompassing aspects such as hospitality, overall experiences, and positive social media posts.