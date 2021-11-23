Greece Confirms 8,100 New Coronavirus Infections on Tuesday, 91 Deaths; 597 on Ventilators

Society

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 8,100 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 10 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 894,555 infections. In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 93 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,355 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 91 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 17,517. Of these, 95.4 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 597 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 65 years and 80.7 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 492 (82.41 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 105 (17.59 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 3,464 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 409 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +4.6 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 432.

The median age of new infections is 38 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).