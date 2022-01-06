Greece Confirms 33,716 New COVID Cases on Thursday, 70 Deaths

Society

A member of the medical staff at the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) conducts a COVID-19 rapid test on a woman in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 33,716 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 76 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organisation (NOPH) said on Thursday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 1,422,020 infections (daily change: +2.4 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last seven days, 358 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,409 to other confirmed cases.

There were also 70 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 21,185. Of these, 95.1 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 639 patients were on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 64 years and 80.3 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 542 (84.82 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 97 (15.18 pct) are fully vaccinated.

A total of 3,795 patients have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

There were 593 new Covid-19 patients admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -7.49 pct). The average daily admission of new patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last seven days was 486.

The median age of new infections is 36 (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).