x

January 6, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 39ºF

ATHENS 57ºF



Society

Greece Confirms 33,716 New COVID Cases on Thursday, 70 Deaths

January 6, 2022
By Associated Press
Virus Outbreak Greece
A member of the medical staff at the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) conducts a COVID-19 rapid test on a woman in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 33,716 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 76 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organisation (NOPH) said on Thursday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 1,422,020 infections (daily change: +2.4 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last seven days, 358 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,409 to other confirmed cases.

There were also 70 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 21,185. Of these, 95.1 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 639 patients were on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 64 years and 80.3 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 542 (84.82 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 97 (15.18 pct) are fully vaccinated.

A total of 3,795 patients have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

There were 593 new Covid-19 patients admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -7.49 pct). The average daily admission of new patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last seven days was 486.

The median age of new infections is 36 (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

RELATED

Economy
Greece Giving More COVID-19 Aid to Battered Businesses

ATHENS – Backed by some 32 billion euros ($36,22 billion) in European Union COVID-19 loans and grants – and its own draining coffers – Greece's New Democracy government is planning more assistance to businesses hard hit by the lingering pandemic.

Society
More Than 2,000 Greek Cops Infected by COVID, Force Intact
Society
Greece Training 400 Security Guards for University Campuses

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

Church

NEW YORK – The 31st Annual Leadership 100 conference will convene February 10-13, 2022 at The Ritz-Carlton Naples in Naples, Florida.

Church

NEW YORK - On Monday, January 3, 2022, in light of the Christmas season and the New Year, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros made pastoral visits to two local Greek-American families.

Society

ROME — An Italian museum is lending a fragment of the Parthenon Sculptures to Greece, in what both sides hope will become a permanent return that might encourage others — the British Museum, in particular — to send their own pieces of the works back, too.

Politics

General News

Video

Djokovic in Limbo as He Fights Deportation from Australia

Locked in a dispute over his COVID-19 vaccination status, Novak Djokovic was confined to an immigration detention hotel in Australia on Thursday as the No.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings