January 31, 2022

Greece Confirms 19,731 New COVID Cases, 119 Deaths

January 31, 2022
By Athens News Agency
EODY logo
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Sotiris Dimitropoulos)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 19,731 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 58 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Monday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 1,940,723 infections (daily change: +1.0 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 431 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,856 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 119 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 23,500. Of these, 95.0 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 576 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 66 years and 83.9 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 452 (78.47 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 124 (21.53 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,035 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 398 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -18.78 pct), while the daily average of admissions over the last 7 days was 433 patients.

The median age of new infections is 35 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

