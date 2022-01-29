x

January 29, 2022

Greece Confirms 19,584 New COVID Cases, 78 Deaths

January 29, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ATHENS – Greece confirmed 19,584 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 60 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Saturday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 1,909,584 infections (daily change: +1.0 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 433 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,594 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 78 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 23,275. Of these, 95.0 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 583 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 66 years and 83.9 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 464 (79.59 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 119 (20.41 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,033 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 427 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -9.53 pct). The average daily admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 433.

The median age of new infections is 35 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

