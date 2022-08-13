x

August 13, 2022

Greece: Broad Price Checks at Beaches and Ferry Canteens

August 13, 2022
By Athens News Agency
People enjoy the beach of Kavouri suburb, southwest of Athens, on Sunday, May 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
ATHENS – Development & Investments Ministry officials are conducting broad daily price checks at organized beaches and ferry canteens ahead of the long weekend and August 15 national religious holiday of the Assumption of Virgin Mary, it was reported on Saturday.

Moreover, reported complaints about sunbed prices and canteen goods at beaches and also on ferries have helped expand the list that market auditors have targeted, it was added, especially on the coastal shipping lines of the Cyclades and the Dodecanese.

In particular, officials check price lists in canteens for items that are subject to flexible pricing, but they also check profit margins as well as sufficient supplies of lower cost products, such as a small bottle of water.

