May 11, 2022

Greece: 4,761 COVID Cases Recorded on Wednesday, 26 Deaths

May 11, 2022
By Athens News Agency
EODY logo
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Sotiris Dimitropoulos)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 4,761 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Wednesday, bringing all confirmed infections since the pandemic began to 3,375,812 (daily change: +0.1 pct).

Of the daily total, reinfections are estimated at 465 in the last 24 hours, while their total since the pandemic began is estimated at 127,394 (3.6 pct of the total positive results).

There are also 26 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 29,471. Of these, 95.6 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 185 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 70 years and 92.4 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 95 (51.35 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 90 (48.65 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,642 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 114 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +8.57 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 121.

The median age of new infections is 36 years (range: 0.2 to 112 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

Ode to Beauty- The 28th Kalamata International Dance Festival, July 15-24

ATHENS – "After almost three decades, the Kalamata International Dance Festival is the leading and most important dance event in our country and one of the most important European festivals in its field with an international impact," said Minister of Culture and Sports Lina Mendoni during the official presentation of the 28th Festival’s program which was held in the Ministry’s auditorium, on May 10.

