Greece: 2,400 COVID Cases on Monday, 21 Deaths

Society

A medical staff of the National Health Organisation (EODY) prepares to conduct a rapid test for the COVID-19 in Athens on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 2,400 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Monday, bringing all confirmed infections since the pandemic began to 3,447,938 (daily change: +0.1 pct).

Of the daily total, reinfections are estimated at 296 in the last 24 hours, while their total since the pandemic began is estimated at 135,114 (3.8 pct of the total positive results).

There are also 21 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 29,828. Of these, 95.6 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 130 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 72 years and 93.1 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 62 (47.69 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 68 (52.31 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,683 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 98 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +12.64 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 89.

The median age of new infections is 36 years (range: 0.2 to 112 years), while the median age of the deceased is 80 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).