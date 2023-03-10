x

March 10, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 36ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Politics

Government Announces Package of Measures for Survivors and Families of Deceased at Tempi Train Collision

March 10, 2023
By Athens News Agency
[359854] ΣΥΝΕΔΡΙΑΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΥΠΟΥΡΓΙΚΟΥ ΣΥΜΒΟΥΛΙΟΥ(ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)
GREEK PM KYRIAKOS MITSOTAKIS PRESIDES CABINET MEETING. (YANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Pension and tax benefits, the cancellation of bank debts, and posting in public administration jobs are some of eleven measures announced by the government on Friday on behalf of families that lost relatives in the train collision at Tempi, central Greece, on Friday, and those who were severely injured for life.

“Human life is beyond price. The least the state is bound by duty to do, under such circumstances, is to relieve and support the relatives of the victims and the injured with humility and respect,” an announcement said.

The measures include the following:

1) Families who lost one relative or more, and those who acquired a permanent disability of over 50%, because of the accident will get a special pension. The pension – provided to each victim – is four times the national pension amount, adjusted annually, for every month starting retroactively from March 1. It will be untaxed and unrelated to any other income or pensions. Beneficiaries include a spouse and children, or parents if there is no spouse.

2) All individual debts of parents, spouses, officially recognized partners, children, and siblings of those who died at the accident or those who became over 50% disabled that are outstanding by March 31, 2023 to tax services and insurance funds are cancelled. Beneficiaries also include those who were hospitalized in intensive care units (ICUs) after the accident.

3) All housing or personal loans outstanding to banks and fund managers of families who lost relatives are cancelled, following the banks’ and fund managers’ initiative.

4) Relatives who inherit from the deceased in the train accident at Tempi are excluded from paying inheritance tax.

5) Relatives of families that lost a member in the accident have a right to claim a position in the civil service, up to a second degree of kinship. This benefit is also extended to people who have been hospitalized in ICUs and/or those who acquired over 50% disability due to the accident. If their posting is not possible for health reasons, the right may be claimed by a spouse or parent, or one of the beneficiary’s parents or a sibling.

6) Legislation will be pushed through for the reimbursements, while free legal help will be provided to victims and their relatives, if they so wish.

7) All passengers who are college students, including those who are children, spouses, partners, siblings or parents of passengers who died or were disabled by over 50%, have a right to transfer during the current academic year to a corresponding department in another state university in Greece.

8) All college students mentioned above will get prioritized for student housing at their univeristies, and will receive free meals during their entire degree studies.

9) In the national high school boards leading to university admission held in the years 2023, 2024, and 2025, regulations will be applied that will add points to those sitting for the exams, whether tested for the first time or not, if they were passengers or chilldren, spouses, partners, siblings, and parents of those who died or if they have been permanently disabled by over 50%.

10) The National Health Service will fully cover hospitalization and rehabilitation costs in materials and services, in all public and private hospitals, for those who need services, as well as all expenses for rehabilitation services abroad.

11) Free and individualized psychological support will be provided to families of the deceased, the injured, and passengers in general, either in person or at home, through the National Health Service network, and by phone through the free phone line 10306, selection 3.

The government announced that the above-mentioned actions are supported by the Ministries of Finance, Education & Religions, Labor & Social Affairs, Health, Justice, and Interior.

To facilitate the speedy access of assistance to families of those who died, were injured, or were passengers, a special facility and support telephone line will be set up. These two will also help beneficiaries with any transactions with public services.

“In the case of surviving passengers who purchased tickets without providing personal information and left the site of the accident without providing contact information to state services, they are requested to contact the help line, in order to make use of their rights,” the announcement concluded.

RELATED

Politics
Greek Society Wants the Truth and Demands Justice for Tempi Rail Crash, Tsipras says

ATHENS - On Friday, main opposition SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras met with rail worker unions to discuss the circumstances surrounding the rail accident at Tempi and how to address the issues and deficiencies that led to the tragedy.

Society
Greece Sentences Egyptian to 280 Years for Piloting Refugee Boat
Economy
Greece’s Rebound, Cutting Bad Loans Give Eurobank 400% Profit Jump

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.