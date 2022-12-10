x

Germany: Suspect Dead After Killing Mother, Taking Hostages

December 10, 2022
By Associated Press
Germany Shooting
People gather near the Altmarktgalerie after a hostage situation in Dresden, Germany, Saturday Dec. 10, 2022. German police say they have ended a hostage situation in the eastern city of Dresden after there were reports of shots fired. Police had urged people to avoid an area in the city center on Saturday morning while the operation was underway. (Jorg Schurig/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — German police said Saturday that a man suspected of killing his mother and later taking two people hostage in the eastern city of Dresden has died.

Authorities had urged people to avoid an area in the city center and ordered Dresden’s Christmas market to remain closed while the police operation to free the hostages was underway.

Police initially said they were communicating with the suspect before announcing shortly after noon that the hostage situation was over.

“The suspect died during the operation,” Dresden police later wrote on Twitter. “The 40-year-old suffered fatal injuries while … the hostages were freed.”

Dresden police didn’t immediately respond to requests for confirmation about whether the man had been killed by police or died from self-inflicted injuries.

Police also said the hostages were “outwardly uninjured.”

The 40-year-old German was also suspected of killing his 62-year-old mother. Police had found the woman dead in another part of the city early Saturday.

Radio Dresden reported that the man had tried to enter a building where the broadcaster is based, near the city’s main train station. He reportedly fired several shots before fleeing, according to Radio Dresden.

