x

July 22, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.02 USD

NYC 91ºF

ATHENS 84ºF

Sciences

Furor in Greece Over Plan Invading Protected Environmental Sites

July 22, 2022
By The National Herald
NATURA beach in Elafonisos. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Antonis Nikolopoulos)
NATURA beach in Elafonisos. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Antonis Nikolopoulos)

ATHENS – The New Democracy government’s push to allow development almost anywhere has drawn worry from a bevy of groups that measure will lead to disruptions in protected Natura environmental sites.

A draft law of new regulations for those put to public consultation by the Environment Ministry has riled scientists, environmental organizations and citizens who said it would put human footprints in safeguarded ecosystems.

Almost all of 850 initial comments were opposed to the plan, said Kathimerini, but there was no response from the ministry or government about what it’s aim is, critics wanting the bill withdrawn.

The proposed legislation allows the opening of roads and the construction of energy transmission networks in Natura sites – essentially major human interventions in sensitive ecosystems, noted the paper, which leans toward the government.

With an energy crisis leading to the government seeking sustainable alternatives including wind turbines, the ecosystems could be used for transmission there even if it potentially damages them.

The draft also would allow for tourist facilities in a further nod to private companies that could be enriched and pushes installation of renewable energy sources (RES) in nature protection zones and even mining.

It goes so far as to end almost all restrictions for development in habitat conservation zones effectively opening them to buildersl and treating the land as if isn’t protected, which it wouldn’t be under the law.

 

RELATED

Economy
Greece Rejects EU Call to Cut Gas Use 15%, But Sees Power Outages

ΑΤΗΕΝS - Greece's New Democracy government said it won't go along with a European Union request for countries to slash gas use by 15 percent by March, 2023 to deal with an energy crisis and soaring electric bills across the bloc.

Politics
PM Αnnounces Doubling of Budget for “Tourism for All”
Society
Greece Brings in More Teams to Battle Blaze Near Evros Border

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Video Shows Man in Athens Seemingly Setting New Fire

ATHENS – While a major fire was roaring in the Mt.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings