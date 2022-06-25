From Yiayia, With Taste – Grilla Greek Kouzina Uses Her Recipes

Food

When Grilla Greek Kouzina opened this month in Taunton, Massachusetts, there was a line out the door, across the parking lot, before diners had the chance to dig into a menu that was inspired by a Greek grandmother.

That is Stavroula Vantsouris, whose grandson George Tambasidis and his co-owner partner Olta Joxhe credit her for dishes that include traditional favorites spanakopita, and gyros – with baklava to finish up for dessert.

“It’s been very busy. Thank God. My grandma’s recipes worked out,” said Tambasidis, who estimates, “Ninety-five percent of it … is my grandma’s recipes, and the rest is from our travels,” Joxhe said, “mainly from Greece – you know, going to different cities, different towns, different islands, just kind trying different restaurants out and seeing what we liked. And you know, we asked people what they use for herbs, ingredients, and stuff like that. So we kind of brought it all back after years and years of doing that,” reported The Taunton Daily Gazette. “There are some old recipes, but a lot of new flavors, too,” Tambasidis added, but relying on Yiayia.

