A ferry approaches the port as Portara, a marble gate which is part of an unfinished temple of Apollo of 530 B.C, stands atop of a hill on Aegean island of Naxos, Greece, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

PARIS – Piling on the plaudits from a long line of admirers of Greece, the chief of the French hospitality company Accor said the country has everything that any visitor needs to be dazzled and enchanted.

“You have everything,” is how Sébastien Bazin described Greece as a tourism destination during the 5th International Hospitality Forum, held by the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels, reported GTP Headlines.

Speaking to the chamber’s President, Alexandros Vassilikos, during a video interview, Bazin said that Athens is a unique European capital city and as a destination has the advantage of including access to the coast, which is “only 20 minutes away” from the center.

“Accor could do so much more in Greece,” he said, adding that the multinational hospitality group would be interested in developing more in the country, following other major luxury resort and hotel companies expanding there.

“We cannot miss the ‘Greece opportunity’ at Accor,” he said. He added that he expected the travel market to take until the first quarter of 2023 to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, which would be three years after it began.

In Greece, the group has a presence with seven hotels, four of which in Athens and another three located on Corfu, Rhodes and Crete, major island destinations.

The company said in announcements that starting in 2022 there will be additions including the Niko Seaside Resort Crete MGallery in Agios Nikolaos, Crete, which will be the second MGallery in Greece.