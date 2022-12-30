x

December 30, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Politics

Foreign Ministry Condemns Vandalism of monument in the Old Jewish Cemetery

December 30, 2022
By Athens News Agency
The Foreign Affairs Ministry in Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiorgos Kontarinis)
FILE - The Foreign Affairs Ministry in Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiorgos Kontarinis)

THESSALONIKI – The foreign ministry unequivocally condemned on Friday the desecration, with Nazi symbols, inside the premises of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, of the monument dedicated to the old Jewish cemetery of Thessaloniki. It also underlined that there can be no tolerance for such illegal and unethical actions.

The same announcement also said that the Greek state and society unreservedly reject any act of racism, intolerance and anti-Semitism wherever it manifests itself. “Much more so when this happens in a city that mourned 50,000 members of its historic Jewish community, our compatriots who were victims of the Holocaust under Nazism, simply because they were Jewish,” it added.

German consul general in Thessaloniki Bendig condemns vandalism of monument in old Jewish Cemetery

Germany’s consul general in Thessaloniki, Sibylla Bendig, in a statement on Friday, condemned the vandalism of the monument of the old Jewish Cemetery of Thessaloniki, located within the AUTH campus.

“As consul general of Germany in Thessaloniki, I strongly condemn the vandalism of the monument of the old Jewish Cemetery. It is disgusting and reminds us of the darkest chapters in the history of Thessaloniki, for which Nazi Germany was responsible. This anti-Semitic act is totally unacceptable and I express my full solidarity with the Israeli Community. Zero tolerance for anti-Semitism!”, Bendig commented.

RELATED

Politics
Top Greek Official Who Authorized Predator Spyware Sale Resigns

ATHENS – The Greek official who authorized a company to sell Predator spyware to Madagascar, which has one of the world's worst record for human rights, stepped down although the scandal has subsided.

Politics
Greece Wants Panama Probe of 20 Million Euros Said Tied to Kaili
Politics
PM Mitsotakis Met with Outgoing Ambassador of Turkiye Burak Ozugergin

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

World Reacts to Death of Brazilian Soccer King Pele

Reactions poured in from around the world to the death of Brazilian soccer legend Pele.

ATHENS – The Greek official who authorized a company to sell Predator spyware to Madagascar, which has one of the world's worst record for human rights, stepped down although the scandal has subsided.

ATHENS  - Greece's anti-money laundering agency has asked officials in Panama, a notorious hideout for stashing criminal cash – to investigate whether 20 million euros ($21.

LONDON — Vivienne Westwood, an influential fashion maverick who played a key role in the punk movement, died Thursday at 81.

THESSALONIKI - The foreign ministry unequivocally condemned on Friday the desecration, with Nazi symbols, inside the premises of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, of the monument dedicated to the old Jewish cemetery of Thessaloniki.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.