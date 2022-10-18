x

October 18, 2022

Foreign Ministry Advises Greek Citizens to Leave Ukraine

October 18, 2022
By Athens News Agency
The Foreign Affairs Ministry in Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiorgos Kontarinis)
ATHENS – “Given that the security situation in Ukraine continues to be fluid and precarious, the foreign ministry pointed out that what is stated in its announcements on February 14 and 22, 2022, continues to apply,” the foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

“In this context, the ministry continues to strongly discourage all travels to the entire territory of Ukraine,” it underlined.

“At the same time, Greek citizens who are in Ukraine are advised to leave the country immediately. It is also recommended that Greek citizens who have not already departed, to immediately report their contact information to the Greek Embassy in Kyiv.”

It is pointed out that the Embassy in Kyiv continues to operate with the minimum necessary staff.

The contact details of the Embassy in Kyiv are as follows:

Address: 30-i Andriivskiy uzviz Str, Kyiv 01901, UKRAINE

Telephones: 00380 44 3630780, 00380 44 3630781, 00380 44 3630782

Emergency telephone number: 00380 73 04 29 453

E-mail address: gremb.kie@mfa.gr

