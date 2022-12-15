European Prosecutor’s Office Requests Lifting Immunity of Greek MEPs Kaili and Spyraki

Politics

BRUSSELS. The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO), an independent body affiliated with the European Union, requested the lifting of immunity for two Greek MEPs, Eva Kaili, currently detained under suspicion of corruption and money laundering, and Maria Spyraki, Agence-France Presse (AFP) said on Thursday.

In a statement posted on its site, EPPO said, “Today, in accordance with the procedures laid down by Union law, the European Chief Prosecutor requested the lifting of immunity of Ms Eva Kaili, Member of the European Parliament, and Ms Maria Spyraki, Member of the European Parliament. Based on an investigative report received from the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF), there is a suspicion of fraud detrimental to the EU budget, in relation to the management of the parliamentary allowance, and in particular concerning the remuneration of Accredited Parliamentary Assistants. In accordance with the national applicable law, Ms Kaili and Ms Spyraki are entitled to the presumption of innocence.”

Responding to the news, MEP Spyraki said, “I welcome the lifting of immunity in order for it to become clear that I do not have any economic differences with the European Parliament, not even by a single euro. The issue relates to the overseas bonus of a former colleague of mine, who faced a serious personal problem and registered certain absences from the conference area of the European Parliament. I bear no connection to Qatargate, and I do not have any connection to any other case.”