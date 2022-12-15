x

December 15, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 31ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

Politics

European Prosecutor’s Office Requests Lifting Immunity of Greek MEPs Kaili and Spyraki

December 15, 2022
By Athens News Agency
[351810] 7ο ΟΙΚΟΝΟΜΙΚΟ ΦΟΡΟΥΜ ΔΕΛΦΩΝ / ΔΕΥΤΕΡΗ ΗΜΕΡΑ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΩΝ (ΒΑΣΙΛΗΣ ΡΕΜΠΑΠΗΣ/EUROKINISSI) // ΑΠΑΓΟΡΕΥΕΤΑΙ Η ΧΡΗΣΗ, Η ΔΙΑΝΟΜΗ ΚΑΙ Η ΑΠΟΘΗΚΕΥΣΗ ΤΗΣ ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΑΣ ΑΠΟ ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΚΑ ΠΡΑΚΤΟΡΕΙΑ
MEP of New Democracy Maria Spyraki (Vasilis Rempapis/EUROKINISSI)

BRUSSELS. The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO), an independent body affiliated with the European Union, requested the lifting of immunity for two Greek MEPs, Eva Kaili, currently detained under suspicion of corruption and money laundering, and Maria Spyraki, Agence-France Presse (AFP) said on Thursday.

In a statement posted on its site, EPPO said, “Today, in accordance with the procedures laid down by Union law, the European Chief Prosecutor requested the lifting of immunity of Ms Eva Kaili, Member of the European Parliament, and Ms Maria Spyraki, Member of the European Parliament. Based on an investigative report received from the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF), there is a suspicion of fraud detrimental to the EU budget, in relation to the management of the parliamentary allowance, and in particular concerning the remuneration of Accredited Parliamentary Assistants. In accordance with the national applicable law, Ms Kaili and Ms Spyraki are entitled to the presumption of innocence.”

Responding to the news, MEP Spyraki said, “I welcome the lifting of immunity in order for it to become clear that I do not have any economic differences with the European Parliament, not even by a single euro. The issue relates to the overseas bonus of a former colleague of mine, who faced a serious personal problem and registered certain absences from the conference area of the European Parliament. I bear no connection to Qatargate, and I do not have any connection to any other case.”

RELATED

Politics
Borrell Condemns ‘MoU’ between Turkey and Libya’s Transitional Government

ATHENS - On Tuesday, December 13, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, sent a letter to Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, in which he condemned in the most absolute way the "memorandum of understanding" between Turkey and the transitional government of Libya, according to diplomatic sources.

Society
Hellas Gold Announces the Restart of the Investment at Skouries
Society
Seismologists Reassuring about Earthquakes in Evia

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Mitsotakis Says EU Finally Closing in on Elusive Gas Price Cap (Video)

BRUSSELS - European Union leaders who had been reluctant to agree on a uniform price cap for natural gas whose costs exploded astronomically after Russia's invasion of Ukraine are close to setting a limit, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

BRUSSELS. The European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO), an independent body affiliated with the European Union, requested the lifting of immunity for two Greek MEPs, Eva Kaili, currently detained under suspicion of corruption and money laundering, and Maria Spyraki, Agence-France Presse (AFP) said on Thursday.

LONDON — Britain's central bank on Thursday raised its key interest rate again but toned down the pace as inflation shows signs of easing, mirroring action by the U.

ATHENS - On Tuesday, December 13, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, sent a letter to Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, in which he condemned in the most absolute way the "memorandum of understanding" between Turkey and the transitional government of Libya, according to diplomatic sources.

ATHENS - Hellas Gold on Thursday announced that the exploitation of the gold and copper deposits at the Skouries mine in Halkidiki can now go forward, as the board of the parent company Eldorado Gold has approved the investment decision and a facility of 680 million euros.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.