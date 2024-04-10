x

April 10, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 57ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Politics

EU Wants Cyprus Reunification, Not Two-State Permanent Partition

April 10, 2024
By The National Herald
Switzerland Cyprus Talks FILE - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrives to inform the media that the conference on Cyprus under the auspices of the United Nations is closed without any agreement, in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, Friday, July 7, 2017. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)
FILE - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrives to inform the media that the conference on Cyprus under the auspices of the United Nations is closed without any agreement, in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, Friday, July 7, 2017. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)

NICOSIA – European Union leaders in an April 17-18 meeting are expected to push for restarting reunification talks on Cyprus, an idea already rejected by Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

Instead, he wants the United Nations and world to recognize the occupied northern third of the island unlawfully seized by Turkey in two 1974 invasions – the 50th anniversary this summer – although only Turkey accepts the self-declared republic.

Since ousting moderate Mustafa Akinci in October, 2020 elections – who wanted the island brought together again – Tatar has demanded the rogue republic be considered a legitimate government.

The UN has ignored that and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was at the last round of talks at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana in July, 2017 that collapsed when Akinci and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said a 35,000-strong army wouldn’t leave and wanted the right of further military intervention.

A draft for the EU meeting will stress making progress in Cyprus settlement talks, although no one has come close in decades to doing that and Tatar said that’s a non-starter he won’t even discuss, and doesn’t want the EU involved.

The EU leaders will say that the bloc of 27 member states – including the Greek-Cypriot government – “attaches considerable importance to resumption of and progress in the Cyprus settlement talks, which can also enhance EU-Turkey cooperation,” according the draft under discussion, said EURACTIV.

https://www.euractiv.com/section/enlargement-neighbourhood/news/eu-leaders-to-insist-on-cyprus-talks-progress-amid-calls-for-two-state-solution/

They will state that they “remain fully committed to a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus problem, within the UN framework, in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and in line with the principles on which the EU is founded and the acquis,” the report said.

That kind of tepid language has been used for years without producing any real progress as the EU relies on so-called “soft power” in gently pushing resolutions of thorny questions that rarely get answers.

The EU and UN – Guterres was at the Swiss debacle and became the latest head of the world organization to fail to broker a deal – want a bi-communal, bi-zonal federation and not the two separate states that Tatar envisages.

He appointed Colombian diplomat Maria Angela Holguin Cuéllar as the latest UN envoy, hoping her experience in settling a long civil war in her home country would work but she’s been unable to get either side to budget or even talk.

Tatar told the British newspaper The Daily Telegraph that trying to reunite the island after half a century is a “waste of time,” and that two separate states with permanent partition – as is the case now – is the “only way forward.”

That would come with the UN and other countries accepting the isolated side that’s dependent on Turkey for aid and rejected former Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades’ offer  of 30 percent of any revenues derived from energy hunts.

He warned that “one tiny mistake” could turn Cyprus into “a new Gaza,” referring to Israel’s invasion of the Palestinian lands in a search for Hamas terrorists who killed more than 1200 Israelis in October, 2023 raids.

In their draft conclusions, EU leaders are also expected to stress that the bloc is ready to play “an active role in supporting all stages of the UN-led process, with all appropriate means at its disposal,” the report said, the language vague.

RELATED

Society
Renewed Cyprus-Greece Ferry Passage Set to Resume Again May 29

NICOSIA - The Cyprus-Greece ferry link that proved popular when it began again in 2022 after a long hiatus will pick up service again on May 29, backed by subsidies from Cyprus to keep it going, benefiting those afraid to fly or wanting to take a vehicle to Greece.

Politics
Cyprus President and Lebanese Caretaker Premier Urge EU Financial Aid to Curb Migration from Lebanon
Politics
Turkish-Cypriots Vexed by Sanctions, Embargoes, Complain to UN Chief

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Woman in Critical Condition after Brutal Attack, Robbery outside St. Demetrios Jamaica

JAMAICA HILLS, NY – A 68-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was brutally punched in an attack and robbery on the steps of St.

NEW YORK (AP) — Allen Weisselberg, a retired executive in Donald Trump’s real estate empire, was sentenced on Wednesday to five months in jail for lying under oath during his testimony in the civil fraud lawsuit brought against the former president by New York’s attorney general.

NICOSIA - European Union leaders in an April 17-18 meeting are expected to push for restarting reunification talks on Cyprus, an idea already rejected by Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo was undergoing testing on his left calf after leaving the Milwaukee Bucks' victory over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

NEW YORK (AP) — Marisha Pessl's first novel in six years is a psychological thriller with the kinds of intricate clues and connections she has been known for since her acclaimed debut, “Special Topics in Calamity Physics.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.