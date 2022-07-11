Ethnomusicologist Christopher C. King Receives Honorary Greek Citizenship

Culture

Christopher C. King receives the honorary Greek citizenship at a ceremony in the presence of PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis at Maximos Mansion, July 11 2022. (Photo by Eurokonissi)

ATHENS – Grammy-winning producer, writer and ethnomusicologist Christopher C. King was presented with an honorary Greek citizenship at a special ceremony held in the presence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at Maximos Mansion on Monday.

King took the oath with the Ministry of Interior’s Secretary General for Citizenship, Athanasios Balermpas.

He was born and raised in southwest Virginia and studied philosophy at Radford University. Over the course of the last ten years, he has researched the tradition of Greek demotika songs, especially in Epirus.

In 2018, W.W. Norton published his book ‘Lament from Epirus: An Odyssey into Europe’s Old Surviving Folk Music’, to wide critical acclaim. His book was named one of the top ten books of 2018 by the Wall Street Journal, and he has presented his work at the New York Public Library, the Gennadius Library of Athens as well as the Odeon Conservatoire in Athens, among other venues.