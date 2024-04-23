The 31st Annual ‘Spirit of Lent’ Choral Concert at St. George Piscataway, NJ

Culture

An image from a previous ‘Spirit of Lent’ choral concert by the Eastern Federation of Greek Orthodox Church Musicians. Photo: Courtesy of the Eastern Federation of Greek Orthodox Church Musicians

PISCATAWAY, NJ – The Eastern Federation of Greek Orthodox Church Musicians (EFGOCM) presents its 31st annual ‘Spirit of Lent’ choral concert on Friday, April 26, 7:30 PM, at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1101 River Road in Piscataway, NJ. This 50-voice choir is comprised of members from New Jersey’s many Greek Orthodox churches and is supported by the Metropolis of New Jersey. The uplifting concert will be followed by a reception with Lenten refreshments. Suggested donation is $10; students/children are free.

Conducted by Ryan J. Kiel, the program is a beautiful reprise of 23 ancient and modern compositions for the Lenten season. Sung in English and Greek, hymns such as ‘Ina ti Efriaxan’ (‘Why do the nations rage and the people speak foolishly’) sung Holy Thursday morning, ‘Soson Kyrie ton Laon Sou’ (‘O Lord Save Thy People’) sung on the Third Sunday of Lent, ‘Ton Nymfona Sou Vlepo’ (‘I see your Bridal Chamber’) from the Holy Thursday evening services, ‘Troparion tis Kassianis’ (‘Hymn of Kassiani’) sung once a year on Holy Tuesday evening, and ‘Ti Ypermaho’ from the Friday evening Salutations services, will uplift the spirit and fill the soul.

Established in 1977, EFGOCM is comprised of church musicians – choir members, psaltai and church school music educators from the parishes of the Metropolis of New Jersey (New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia). For more than 45 years, the EFGOCM has convened annually to learn new musical settings of the Divine Liturgy, award scholarships, conduct workshops on vocal technique, encourage youth participation, strengthen communication between church musicians and the leadership of the Church, and improve the spiritual and musical background of our church musicians. Two major concerts are presented in New Jersey each year, ‘The Spirit of Lent’ during the Lenten season, and the annual Christmas concert in December. In September, the choir sings during the Holy Cross celebration in Asbury Park, NJ.

Video is available on the EFGOCM YouTube channel: https://shorturl.at/nAP79. Website: https://newjersey.churchmusic.goarch.org/.