Estiatorio Milos Opens Its First Hotel in Athens, Greece

Tourism

ATHENS – Xenodocheio Milos opened in January in Athens. It is the first hotel by the world-renowned Greek eatery Estiatorio Milos, founded by Chef Costas Spiliadis who originally opened Estiatorio Milos in Montreal in 1979. There are now seven of the restaurant locations worldwide and several more on the way, the New York Post reported.

According to the hotel’s website, Xenodocheio Milos, is “the very first luxurious gastronomy 5-star hotel in the heart of Athens” and is “a place where ‘philoxenia’, the sacred art of making a stranger feel like home, derives from taste, iconic simplicity and world class hospitality.”

Rooms start at $420. “In a unique combination of luxury and simplicity that is evident throughout the 43 individually styled rooms and suites and the generously warm and attentive service, each of the bedrooms and suites are designed with Greek harmony and elegance featuring high ceilings, marble bathrooms, wooden floors, velvet soft furnishing, finest beds and linens and spacious outdoor sunny terraces some of which boast spectacular Lycabettus Hill and Old Parliament House views,” according to website.

“The debut marks the first hotel venture for Spiliadis and a return to his Greek roots,” the Post reported, adding that it is “a partnership with the Intra Athinaiki company, and Dimos Stasinopoulos, the CEO of Epoque Collection, a luxury boutique hotel management company.”

“I can’t say enough how it’s such a special experience to have my first hotel in the country where I’m from,” Spiliadis told the Post. “I know the Greek way of hospitality and have been showing that to people for decades in my restaurants. This is an opportunity to carry my philosophy over to a hotel.”

“Spiliadis says that walking into Xenodocheio Milos is like entering the home of your favorite family member,” the Post reported.

“You’re instantly enveloped with hospitality and warmth,” he told the Post. “Your every need is catered to with service that’s very personalized.”

“Guests can enjoy the same Milos food that they’re familiar with through room service or in the namesake restaurant,” the Post reported, adding that “parfaits for breakfast with the legendary yogurt, in-season fruit and Greek honey, traditional Greek salads bursting with the ripest tomatoes and the world-famous Milos Special — thinly sliced eggplant and zucchini, fried like chips and served with saganaki cheese and tzatziki,” are on the menu and “seafood is a star, of course, with choices such as just-caught fish grilled whole and deboned, charcoal-broiled octopus and assorted Greek ceviche.”

“The restaurant itself has large white columns, a sculptural staircase and sculptures from Greek artist Dimitris Fortsas,” the Post reported, noting that “off property, the staff prides itself on creating culinary tours of Spiliadis’ favorite markets and restaurants and arranging yacht excursions along the Athenian Riviera.”

“We’re not a big hotel, but, we are one with a heart and a roadway to the real Greece,” Spiliadis told the Post.

More information is available online: https://xenodocheiomilos.com/.