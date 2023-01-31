x

January 31, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 36ºF

ATHENS 48ºF

Economy

Energy Prices Falling, Greece Pulls Back State Subsidies for Households

January 31, 2023
By The National Herald
FILE - Gas prices are displayed at a gas station in Athens, March 11, 2022. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Thanasis Kalliaras)
FILE - Gas prices are displayed at a gas station in Athens, March 11, 2022. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Thanasis Kalliaras)

ATHENS – After putting out some 8.2 billion euros ($8.8 billion) in aid for households to pay electricity bills that doubled in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, falling prices have led Greece to cut back on the aid.

Subsidies in February will be 95 million euros ($102.91 million) after reaching 840 million euros ($909.93 million) the month before, said Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas, reported Reuters.

With a warm winter lessening the need for energy and full supplies in the European Union, which exempted Russian supplies from sanctions over the invasion, the prices have fallen.

“We are in a period of drastic de-escalation of global natural gas prices,” Skrekas said in a televised address announcing the measures. “The crisis during this period has eased, but it is not over,” he added.

Skrekas attributed the fall in gas prices to a cap agreed by EU countries in December to avoid the record-high prices Europe faced last year after Russia slashed gas deliveries, worsening the problem.

The policy was agreed following a drawn-out debate between more than 15 pro-cap countries, including Greece, and will come into effect on Feb. 15 if benchmark Title Transfer Facility (TTF) gas hub prices spike, the news agency noted.

For consumers using up to 500 kilowatt hours of electricity per month – about 90 percent of Greek households – the subsidy will reach 40 euros ($43.33) per megawatt hour, down from 330 euros ($357.47) in February, Skrekas said.

RELATED

Economy
US, Greek Companies Sign MoU on Greece-Africa Power Interconnection

ATHENS - A memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the electric grid networks of Greece and Egypt, known as the Greece-Africa Power Interconnector (GAP), was signed in Athens by Houston-based McDermott International and Athens-based Eunice Energy Group.

Politics
SYRIZA Leader Tsipras Asks for The Immediate Dissolution of Parliament
Politics
FM Dendias Satisfied With Visit to Israel After Conclusion of Meetings

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Police: 10 Wounded in Drive-by Shooting in Central Florida

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Ten people were injured during a drive-by shooting in a central Florida neighborhood, police said.

ASTORIA – The Hellenic Film Society USA launches its winter streaming season with two films by the acclaimed Greek director, Giorgos Georgopoulos.

WASHINGTON — Pay and benefits for America's workers grew at a healthy but more gradual pace in the final three months of 2022, a third straight slowdown, which could help reassure the Federal Reserve that wage gains won't fuel higher inflation.

NEW BREMEN, Ohio — In a former hotel here in rural, western Ohio is a museum offering more than two centuries of bicycle history, from early high-wheelers to candy-hued 1960s Sting Rays.

ATHENS – Mirroring gatherings during the first month of the year of Hellenes all over the world, in the homeland and the Diaspora, the ‘Friends of the Kastro of Siphnos’, the beloved Cyclades island, hosted a Vasilopita cutting and luncheon on January 29.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.