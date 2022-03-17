x

March 17, 2022

Elefsina Reception Facility Opens Its Doors to Ukrainian Refugees

March 17, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Greece Russia Ukraine War
A girl holds a plush doll as people who fled Ukraine after the Russian invasion arrive by bus in Athens, late Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – The refugee facility in Elefsina will open its doors to welcome and host refugees from Ukraine, the Migration and Asylum Ministry announced on Thursday.

The facility can host up to 150 refugees and until recently it hosted unaccompanied children of other nationalities, who have been transferred to other facilities for children.

The Elefsina facility is the third to welcome Ukrainians after the facilities of Sintikis (short-term stay) and Serres.

The ministry said that more beds will be available depending on the flow of arrivals.

