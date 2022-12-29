x

December 29, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 40ºF

ATHENS 48ºF

Society

Elections Coming in 2023, Greek Pensioners Will Be Getting Raise

December 29, 2022
By The National Herald
FILE - Pensioners protest outside the Finance ministry in central Athens, on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
FILE - Pensioners protest outside the Finance ministry in central Athens, on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – More benefits are coming from the New Democracy government that faces a re-election campaign in 2023, with a 7.75 percent raise in basic pensions kicking in on Jan. 1.

Pensions had been slashed in 2010 when Greece began getting what turned into three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($347.11 billion) that came with harsh austerity measures targeting workers, the elderly and poor.

The raise had been announced on several occasions by the government, including by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, along with elimination of a hated solidarity tax that took money from paychecks to give to the more vulnerable.

Any differences between the introductory report accompanying the 2023 national budget and the data reported by the Hellenic Statistical Authority will be taken into account in calculations, the government has said.

The differences relate to variations in the annual percentage of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and in the annual average of the General Consumer Price Index said the state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency ANA-MPA.

The raise in basic monthly paychecks will affect 1,724,713 pensioners. Of these, 80-85 percent will see an exact raise of 7.75 percent, while the majority of the rest will see paychecks higher by 7 percent, depending on individual pension calculations.

Besides the upcoming raise, other changes implemented recently have affected paychecks as follows:

-912,644 pensioners saw raises because the special solidarity tax was cancelled

-1,206,624 pensioners received an emergency bonus of 250 euros ($266.14)

-231,655 pensioners were beneficiaries of the 4th annual increase outlined in the so-called Vroutsis Law insurance adjustments.

The government has said that 94.6 percent of pensioners will also see one, two, or three raises in their monthly checks.

More than 1.3 million pensioners will see two increases; 1 in 2 pensioners will receive at least an extra pension check; and 83 percent will also see increases following the cancellation of the special solidarity tax and the bonus of 250 euros.

RELATED

Politics
SYRIZA Says New Democracy Misspending Recovery Fund Monies

ATHENS – Greece's pre-election campaign, with polls coming sometime before July, 2023, is picking up steam with the major opposition SYRIZA charging the New Democracy government with irresponsible spending.

Politics
SYRIZA Leader Tsipras in Brazil for New President’s Swearing-in Ceremony
Politics
Bakoyannis Among Mayors Expressing Support for Counterpart Imamoglu at Event in Istanbul

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Southwest Cancels More Flights, Draws Federal Investigation

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines scrubbed thousands of flights again Tuesday in the aftermath of the massive winter storm that wrecked Christmas travel plans across the U.

ATHENS – More benefits are coming from the New Democracy government that faces a re-election campaign in 2023, with a 7.

LOS ANGELES — The family of rapper Theophilus London filed a missing persons report with Los Angeles police this week and are asking for the public's help, saying he hasn't been seen in months.

LOS ANGELES — Things had gotten a little real on the set of " Corsage," but nobody expected the star, Vicky Krieps, to jump out the window that day.

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — A massive fire that lasted more than 12 hours in a Cambodian hotel casino killed at least 16 people and injured about 50, while other victims were apparently not yet accounted for Thursday, as neighboring Thailand sent firetrucks to help fight the blaze in a bustling border town.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.