March 30, 2023

Elections Coming, Greece’s Minimum Wage Hiked to 780 Euros April 1

March 30, 2023
Labour and Social Affairs Minister Kostis Hatzidakis. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Thanassis Dimopoulos)
FILE - Labour and Social Affairs Minister Kostis Hatzidakis. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Thanassis Dimopoulos)

ATHENS – Derided by political rivals as a ploy with elections coming May 21, Greece’s New Democracy government has raised the minimum monthly wage to 780 euros ($847) effective April 1.

That was criticized by the major opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance which, as the Radical Left SYRIZA, ruled for 4 ½ years before being ousted in July, 2019 snap elections and held down the minimum wage under austerity attached to  international bailout conditions.

https://www.schengenvisainfo.com/news/greece-to-increase-minimum-wage-to-e780-from-april-1/

Labor Minister Kostis Hatzidakis, said that the decision to increase the minimum wage was taken after taking into account workers’ increased needs and that it was fair, SchengenVisaInfo.com reported.

Hatzidakis said the factors taken into consideration included unemployment, which fell from 17.5 percent in 2019 to 10.8 percent in January this year but other determinants included competitiveness, which has increased due to investments and exports and still high inflation.

The raise puts Greece 10th in the 27-member European Union, from 13th as the economy is recovering from the waning COVID-19 pandemic and benefiting from a big tourism rebound and more Foreign Direct Investment (FDI.)

“We are not celebrating, but the development shows that Greece has climbed several steps and that a serious governance with a dynamic economy can lead to even more positive results,” Hatzidakis said of the move.

 

