x

November 26, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 46ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Culture

Egypt Unveils Renovated “Avenue of the Sphinxes” in Luxor

November 26, 2021
By Associated Press
Egypt Antiquities
A view of the entrance of the Temple of Luxor ahead of the reopening ceremony of the Avenue of Sphinxes commonly known as El Kebbash Road on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021 in Luxor, Egypt. (AP Photo/Mohamed El-Shahed)

LUXOR, Egypt — Egyptian authorities were unveiling Thursday a renovated ancient promenade in the city of Luxor dating back 3,000 years, the latest government project undertaken to highlight the country’s archaeological treasures.

Egypt has struggled to revive its tourism industry, battered by years of political turmoil following the 2011 popular uprising that toppled longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak, and more lately, the coronavirus pandemic.

The ancient walkway — known as the Avenue of the Sphinxes, but also dubbed the Way of the Rams and the Path of the Gods — connects the famous Karnak and Luxor temples in what was the city of Thebes, which used to be Egypt’s capital in antiquity. It is believed to have been the path that pilgrims trod to visit the temples and pay tribute to their deities.

Lined with statues of rams and sphinxes on pedestals, the ancient road in Luxor, which sits on the banks of the Nile River and is located about 650 kilometers (400 miles) south of Cairo, stretches for several miles and had been under excavation for more than 50 years.

President Abdel Fatah el-Sissi attended the made-for-TV event, a late evening ceremony that nodded to an ancient fall holiday, along with other senior officials.

Mohamed Abd el-Badei, a top Egyptian archeology officials, said the oldest ruins along the pathway are six structures built by Queen Hatshepsut, Egypt’s only woman pharaoh, that date to 1400 B.C.

He said that according to hieroglyphics on the walls of one of the temples, the ancient holiday was known as “Opet” and was marked by parades and dancers in celebration of the bounty that the Nile’s annual flooding brought to the fields. There was also a flotilla of sacred boats that made their way to the temple, according to the transcriptions.

Thursday’s event is the second glitzy ceremony this year to honor Egypt’s heritage. In April, the government hosted a procession to mark the transfer of some of the famous mummies from the Egyptian Museum in downtown Cairo to the newly built museum south of the Egyptian capital.

RELATED

Culture
Richard III Archaeologists Strike Again with Roman Mosaic

LONDON — A team of archaeologists from the University of Leicester in central England certainly appear to have the golden touch.

Literature
Art Critic Dave Hickey, Known for Book “Air Guitar”, Dies
Literature
President Sakellaropoulou Inaugurates Thessaloniki Int’l Book Fair

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

Church

BOSTON – His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios of Boston has recently emerged from a ten-day quarantine after contracting COVID – 19, although he was fully vaccinated two doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Society

ATHENS - A gripping photo showing an elderly Greek woman holding her heart in grief and a bag in hand as wildfires roared behind her home on the island of Evia was picked by Time magazine as 2021’s Best Photo and on the cover.

General News

BOSTON – The Manolis family of Dracut, Massachusetts will do it again this year – for 28th time: they are providing a festive dinner for Thanksgiving Day to more than ten thousand people of various ages and of every nationality, religion, race, and educational level.

Politics

General News

Video

Beauty of Milos Promoted Through Dior video

ATHENS - The Dior collection for 2022 is inspired by ancient Greece.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings