March 19, 2022

Earthquake Measuring 4.0 on Richter Scale Shakes Arkalochori on Crete

March 19, 2022
By Athens News Agency
earthquake MACHINE
FILE - Photo by ΜΟΤΙΟΝ ΤΕΑΜ/VERVERIDIS VASILIS.

HERAKLION – An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale was recorded at 12:40 on Saturday, with the town of Arkalochori on Crete as its epicentre. According to the Athens University Seismology Laboratory, the tremor was felt throughout a large part of the regional units of Herakion and Lasithi.

Greek President Briefed on Collection of Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine in Thessaloniki

THESSALONIKI - President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou visited Thessaloniki's City Hall on Saturday, where Thessaloniki Mayor Konstantinos Zervas, the Ukrainian Consul General Vadim Sabluk, along with Greek and Ukrainian volunteers, briefed her on the action to collect humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

Video Captures Cries for Help as Greek-American Irene Spantopanagos Murdered

NEW YORK – A shocking video has been released in which the cries for help and the cries of despair of the 29-year-old Greek-American Irene Spantopanagos are heard, as her 34-year-old estranged husband Vincent Maiolica brutally murdered her inside her home in Massapequa, Long Island, where she lived with 17-month-old daughter Alessia.

