x

August 4, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.02 USD

NYC 79ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

Food

Dubai Takes to Greek Food, Loves The Middle Eastern Links

August 4, 2022
By The National Herald
the-one-and-only-tzatziki-salad-1024x576_28_421105_type13283
Tzatziki.

DUBAI – You might not expect to find Greek food in Dubai but there’s a shared history between Greek and Middle Eastern food that have some common ingredients and recipes, such as stuffed grape vine leaves, baklava, and even moussaka.

There’s been growing interest in Dubai in Greek dishes, said the Khaleej Times, claiming the country is the world’s new food capital.

The site said customers are even taking to breaking dishes, thinking it’s a Greek tradition, and ordering keftethes, souvlaki, tzatziki (classic Greek yogurt-cucumber-garlic sauce), and more.

“Greek gastronomy having had the influence of the Ottomans shares a few similarities with the likes of what is served within the Arabian peninsula region, but with a twist. This zest of familiarity is also what makes it appealing to try. Imagine you’ve landed in a place where you don’t know a single item on the food menu. Chances are you’ll pick the closest thing you can identify with. I think, that’s why people in this region are so attracted to Greek food,” said Timothy Newton, Group Executive Chef/Partner, OPA, a Greek restaurant and Myrra, a Greek-Spanish restaurant launched in 2018.

RELATED

Travel
Tourists Favor Aegean Islands, Acropolis Hits 16,000 Visitors Daily

ATHENS – Even without the trademark Turkaegean – owned by Turkey – Greece is still luring tourists to the Southern Aegean that had one more than a million arrivals – but the Acropolis in the Greek capital remains a favorite too.

Food
Makarios Seafood Tavern, a Charming Seaside Restaurant in Porto Rafti
Travel
NYU Students Gather in Vamvakou for the Second Dissertation Bootcamp

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Biden: Killing of Al-Qaida Leader Is Long-Sought “Justice”

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Monday that al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings