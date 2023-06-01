Down But Not Out Yet, Varoufakis Still Lashing Out, Not Giving Up

Politics

ATHENS – Just missing the threshold to return to Parliament in May 21’s first elections round in Greece, radical MeRA25 leader Yanis Varoufakis says the party still has a shot in the second round June 25 and he’s not toning down his rhetoric.

Varoufakis’ tiny party was pushed out in what he admitted was a surprise showing he attributed largely to media slighting of his party’s agenda and oligarchs control of news outlets.

In an interview with the Italian newspaper La Stampa he took shots at a number of ideological enemies and foes, including New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who won the first round big while Prime Minister, a caretaker government in effect until the next round.

Varoufakis assailed alleged pushbacks of refugees, Greek oligarchs essentially running the country behind the scenes and even controlling Prime Ministers and governments, a surveillance scandal that didn’t ring out to voters, an anti-refugee wall on the border with Turkey and the downfall of the Left.

He said the former Mitsotakis government was “actively and consciously violating international law by pushing vessels with vulnerable refugees back into the stormy Aegean Sea. It is a deliberate policy to make our men and women of the Greek Coastguard commit acts which, according to the Law of the Sea and basic human decency, can be described not only as shameful but also illegal.”

The then-government denied there were pushbacks while implementing a policy to keep out refugees and Varoufakis pointed to a New York Times article and video purported revealing a group of refugees set adrift at sea by Greece’s Coast Guard, including a baby in a rubber raft.

“We now have solid evidence that, not only are they pushing flimsy boats back in mid-sea but, even worse, they force refugees that have already landed in Greece back into boats which they then tow back out to sea where they are abandoned,” he said of the report.

https://diem25.org/varoufakis-interview-with-stampa-angela-merkel-italys-and-greeces-refugee-policy/

Asked if Greece is forgetting human rights he said it was and that the population had been so brutalized by a 2010-18 austerity and economic crisis that brought big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings that it was left numb, wages still not returning to previous levels during an economic upturn with the waning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that while Greece has the right to control its borders that it can’t keep out refugees with a wall that’s being extended along the Evros River to keep Turkey from trying to send more across.

“Walls are a disgrace to humanity. When Donald Trump was screaming “Build the Wall!,” Europeans condemned him – rightly. For us to hide behind our own walls is the apotheosis of hypocrisy,” he also said.

He said he isn’t leaving politics despite the drubbing he and his party took in the first round, although it was 23,000 votes short of winning nine seats in the 300-member Parliament and that he will campaign hard for the second round.

“What scared voters was the very well-planned media campaign to demonize MeRA25 and myself personally, for the simple reason that we exposed the financial crimes against the population committed by the oligarchs who ‘happened’ to own every single TV and radio station,” he also said.