Dimitria Festival Logo Wins Silver for Thessaloniki Designers at IDA, LA

Arts

LOS ANGELES – The design logo for the 56th Dimitria Festival in Thessaloniki won a silver award at the annual International Design Awards (IDA) held in Los Angeles.

The design of the logo and its applications were created by Lazaridis Hospitality Marketing Services, based in Thessaloniki. It includes the Greek letter D and the number 56 for the consecutive year the event it has been held in the city.

“Thessaloniki is a hub of creativity, with a lot of creative offices,” Dimitris Lazaridis told Athens-Macedonian News Agency, “and this award provides an opportunity for the city to attract designers from the world over.”

The city’s Deputy Mayor for Culture and Tourism Maria Karagianni said she is proud that “the city’s festival, which goes back 56 years, justifies its designation as ‘international'” and promotes the extroversion of local designers.

This is the first time that the City of Thessaloniki submitted an entry to IDA, and it has also received awards in the international Alpha Design Awards, which will be announced in Italy in the summer of 2022.