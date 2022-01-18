Dendias Meets with US Ambassador Pyatt

Politics
No Hands Across the Troubled Waters for Greece, Turkey
ANKARA - Turkey's swiveling between offering diplomacy or gunboats and demands that Greece take troops off its islands near Turkey's coast is roiling the waters between the countries and plans to hunt for energy.
United States
Grammy-Nominated Eric Alexandrakis Announces Latest Release
NEW YORK – Grammy-nominated artist Eric Alexandrakis announced his latest release due out on February 1, titled Good Girls Never Waltz With Me, another new genre-bending addition to his critically acclaimed TERRA series of releases.
General News
World Hellenic Interparliamentary Association Two-Day Visit to Evros Jan. 12-13
ATHENS – Five members of the World Hellenic Interparliamentary Association (WHIA), with Rhode Island State Senator Leonidas Raptakis as head of the group, visited Evros on January 12-13.