Dendias Meets with US Ambassador Pyatt

ATHENS – Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt on Tuesday at the foreign ministry.

During the meeting, issues related to the strategic partnership and cooperation between Greece and the USA were discussed, as well as the recent developments in the wider region, according to a foreign ministry post on Twitter.

“Great to launch an ambitious year of partnership with Nikos Dendias, underscoring the importance of solidarity and stability in Europe, including support for Ukraine’s sovereignty. We discussed accelerating our shared goals for peace & prosperity, including EastMed energy cooperation,” Pyatt commented on his own Twitter account after the meeting.

Earlier today, Dendias had a farewell meeting with outgoing Spanish Ambassador Enrique Viguera on Tuesday, congratulating him upon the completion of a successful tenure in Greece and thanking him for his contribution to the futher strengthening of Greek-Spanish ties, the foreign ministry posted on Twitter.