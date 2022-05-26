Dendias: Greece Can Become an Important Regional Hub

Politics

ATHENS – Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias underlined the need for Greek economic diplomacy to be planned over the long term and with a clear target, while addressing an event for the presentation of the 2nd National Strategic Plan for Extroversion 2022 on Thursday.

He said that Greece’s economic diplomacy has three axes: the promotion of the Greek products so they become competitive in the international markets, practical support of Greek exporters and promoting the country as an attractive investment destination.

Dendias ponted out that the actions of the economic diplomacy focus on the promotion of energy issues as well as interconnectivity and logistics because Greece “can become an important regional hub”.