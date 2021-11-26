Default Category
Peter Marudas, a Close Friend and Aid to Senator Paul Sarbanes Passed Away at 83
A distinguished journalist, close aid/friend to Senator P Sarbanes.
Church
Metropolitan Methodios of Boston Speaks to TNH
BOSTON – His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios of Boston has recently emerged from a ten-day quarantine after contracting COVID – 19, although he was fully vaccinated two doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Society
Evia Woman’s Heartbreak Fire Photo Time Magazine’s Best of 2021
ATHENS - A gripping photo showing an elderly Greek woman holding her heart in grief and a bag in hand as wildfires roared behind her home on the island of Evia was picked by Time magazine as 2021’s Best Photo and on the cover.