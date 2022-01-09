x

January 9, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 36ºF

ATHENS 52ºF



Politics

Defense Minister Warns Greece not to Test Turkey’s Patience

January 9, 2022
By Associated Press
FILE- Turkey's Defense Minister Hulusi Akar addresses a meeting of his country's ambassadors, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. (Turkish Defence Ministry via AP, Pool)
FILE- Turkey's Defense Minister Hulusi Akar addresses a meeting of his country's ambassadors, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. (Turkish Defence Ministry via AP, Pool)

ANKARA — Greece should refrain from testing Turkey’s patience with provocations, including with a threat to extend its territorial waters in the Aegean, Turkey’s defense minister warned on Saturday.

Speaking to a group of journalists in Ankara, Hulusi Akar also said Turkey wanted to resolve disputes with neighbor and fellow NATO member Greece through dialogue and turn the Aegean into a “sea of friendship” but accused Athens of pressing ahead with what he said were provocative actions, including militarizing islands close to mainland Turkey, in breach of international agreements.

“They (Greece) should not miscalculate and think it’s the right time (to extend the territorial waters to) 12 miles,” Akar said. “They should not test us in any way, and should not embark on such an adventure. I hope they don’t make such a mistake.”

He added: “Let the two sides benefit from the riches, let both the Turkish people and the Greek people live happily and prosperously.”

Greece and Turkey have long been at odds over a series of disputes, including territorial rights in the Aegean Sea and over energy exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean. Tensions flared in the summer of 2020 over exploratory drilling rights in areas in the Mediterranean where Greece and Cyprus claim their own exclusive economic zone.

Greece says it maintains its right to extend its territorial waters from the current six to 12 nautical miles around its Aegean islands. Turkey has long said it would consider the move — which would block its own access to the Aegean — as a cause for war. Last year, the Greek parliament voted to extend its waters along its western coastline, on the other side of the country, to 12 miles.

Athens has recently called on Turkey to revoke the decision to consider an extension of the territorial waters as a cause for war if it wants to normalize ties. It has also urged Ankara to end what it also terms as provocations in the Aegean and the eastern Mediterranean.

Commenting on the NATO alliance, meanwhile, Akar lamented what he said was “open or covert” arms embargo by some NATO allies on Turkey. He said those countries were “weakening” the alliance by not selling defense components to Turkey.

The United States slapped sanctions on some Turkish defense officials and expelled Turkey from the U.S.-led F-35 fighter jet program after Turkey purchased Russia’s advanced S-400 long-range missile defense system, over concerns that the Russian technology would put the safety of the fighter jets at risk.

Canada canceled export licenses for drone technology to Turkey in April last year after finding the equipment had been used by Turkey’s ally Azerbaijan in the conflict with Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh five months earlier. Arms control advocates had claimed the UAVs were using imaging and targeting systems produced by a Canadian company. In October 2019, Canada joined a handful of European countries, including France, Britain and Germany, in suspending arms exports after Ankara launched an operation in northeast Syria against Kurdish fighters.

Akar said talks with the U.S. over a Turkish request to purchase F-16 fighter planes as compensation for the $1.4 billion it spent on the F-35 program before its ouster, were ongoing. Turkey is also looking to purchase kits to modernize its existing F-16 fleet.

Asked about growing tensions over Russia’s military build-up around Ukraine, Akar said Turkey wanted the dispute to be resolved with the “maximum possible calm and caution.”

He added: “Our vision from the very beginning is this: We are for peace, for the solution of problems through negotiations. Let’s not increase the tension, let’s stay away from any provocative behavior… That’s why we tell our interlocutors over and over that it is very important to act with caution.”

 

RELATED

Society
Body of Young Child Recovered off Greek Island

ATHENS — The body of a young child was recovered from the Aegean Sea on Saturday, two weeks after two deadly accidents in the area involving boats loaded with migrants, Greek Coast Guard officials said.

Politics
No Issue for the Safety of Greek Citizens Living in Kazakhstan, Says Foreign Affairs Ministry
Society
“Fagan Fragment” to Be Presented at the Acropolis Museum on Monday

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

General News

DETROIT, MI – Charles “Chuck” Keros, the proprietor of the American Coney Island restaurant, who popularized the famed chili dog by expanding into the suburbs and shopping malls of Detroit, has died, Deadline Detroit reported on January 5.

Associations

NEW YORK – With the COVID pandemic surging in Greece, threatening family health, and being a drag on economic recovery, the vulnerability of children continues.

Church

BOSTON - His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios of Boston announces the appointment of Presbytera Maria Drossos as the Director of the Metropolitan’s Office effective January 3rd, 2022.

Church

Church

Video

Chicago Νixes School for 3rd Day as Virus, Union Sebate Rage

CHICAGO — Leaders of the nation's third-largest school district canceled classes for a third consecutive day as heated negotiations continued with the Chicago Teachers Union over remote learning and other COVID-19 safety measures.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings