x

January 29, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 0ºF

ATHENS 0ºF

Politics

Debate on Censure Motion Against Gov’t Continues in Greek Parliament

January 29, 2022
By Athens News Agency
[349827] ΣΥΖΗΤΗΣΗ ΣΤΗΝ ΟΛΟΜΕΛΕΙΑ ΤΗΣ ΒΟΥΛΗΣ ΤΗΣ ΠΡΟΤΑΣΗΣ ΜΟΜΦΗΣ ΤΟΥ ΣΥΡΙΖΑ ΚΑΤΑ ΤΗΣ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΗΣ / 1η ΗΜΕΡΑ (ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Debate on censure motion against govement opens in Greek Parliament. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – Debate on a motion of censure against the government opened at Greek Parliament on Friday afternoon with addresses by SYRIZA deputies Dimitris Tzanakopoulos and Mariliza Xenogiannakopoulou.

The debate is expected to conclude around 20:00 on Sunday and be followed by a roll-call vote.

The censure motion was introduced on Thursday by Syriza leader Alexis Tsipras, who said that a series of crises like the pandemic, price hikes, and snowstorm management “prove that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his government are ineffective and dangerous for the country.”

Besides ministers, enrolled speakers total 220 deputies: 108 from ruling New Democracy, 70 from Syriza, 17 from Movement for Change (KINAL), 12 from the Communist Party of Greece, 5 from Greek Solution, 6 from MeRA25 and 3 independents.

On Friday evening, six ministers addressed Parliament: Ministers Takis Theodorikakos (Citizen Protection), Kostis Hatzidakis (Labor), Makis Voridis (Interior), and Alternate Ministers Mina Gaga (Health), Miltiadis Varvitsiotis (Foreign Affairs), and Stelios Petsas (Interior).

In order for the motion of censure to be accepted, it must be approved by the absolute majority of the 300 deputies. If it fails to be approved, six months need to pass before a new one may be submitted, according to Greek parliamentary rules.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was in Parliament on Friday afternoon, on the first day of debate over the motion for censure tabled by main opposition SYRIZA.

Mitsotakis attended the address of Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos in plenary and spoke with ruling New Democracy deputies at the Parliament lounge.

“Syriza’s proposal was something we expected,” he said. “They provide an opportunity to highlight our policy. Syriza is going after polarization. We will not oblige them. We are implementing our policies, doing our job, and focus on citizens,” he added.

RELATED

Society
Greece Confirms 19,584 New COVID Cases, 78 Deaths

ATHENS - Greece confirmed 19,584 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 60 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Saturday.

Society
Stranded Beaked Whale Heads Out to Sea Again
Society
New Adverse Weather Hits Greece on Saturday

Top Stories

Culture

ATHENS – Historian Mark Mazower was granted honorary Greek citizenship on January 28, in a special ceremony at the Ministry of the Interior, in the presence of Minister of the Interior Makis Voridis.

Associations

ATHENS – The Hellenic Initiative (THI) shared an update on its efforts in Greece, as THI Executive Director Peter Poulos noted via email, “2021 was a year of great accomplishments.

Church

BOSTON – Protopresbyter  Vasileios Tsourlis, has been serving as the Dean of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral Charlotte, North Carolina and Vicar of the NE Conference at the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Atlanta, was appointed presiding priest of St.

Associations

Associations

Video

Supreme Court Pick Holds Import for BlackW in the Law

DURHAM, NC — When Markicia Horton graduates this spring from the Texas Southern University’s Thurgood Marshall School of Law in Houston and takes the bar, she'll be stepping into a world where a Black woman is set to be on the US.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings