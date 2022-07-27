x

July 27, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.01 USD

NYC 75ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

Tourism

Croatia Opens Adriatic Coast Bridge, Linking Divided Region

July 27, 2022
By Associated Press
Croatia Bridge
An aerial view of the newly built Peljesac Bridge in Komarna, southern Croatia, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (AP Photo)

ZAGREB, Croatia — Croatia on Tuesday opened a long-awaited bridge connecting two parts of the country’s Adriatic Sea coastline while bypassing a small sliver of Bosnia’s territory.

Top officials and guests gathered in the evening for a formal opening ceremony that included a flyover by military jets, speeches, performances and fireworks.

Earlier Tuesday, many Croats braved summer heat to be among the first to cross the Peljesac bridge on foot as it opened for pedestrians ahead of the official inauguration.

Co-funded by the European Union and built by a Chinese company, the elegant, cable-stayed bridge with six pylons is a rare venture of its kind amid concerns in Europe over China’s bid to boost its economic influence through investment in infrastructure.

Fireworks illuminate skies over the newly built Peljesac Bridge in Komarna, southern Croatia, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (AP Photo)

In a video message aired at the opening ceremony, Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang said the bridge “illustrates friendly relations” between his country and Croatia, but also between China and the EU.

“China and the EU present important political forces and leading global economic powers,” said Li.

The 2.4-kilometer (1.5-mile) bridge spans the Adriatic Sea to link Croatia’s mainland to the Peljesac peninsula in the south, allowing easier access to the country’s most important tourism destination — the medieval walled city of Dubrovnik.

Croatian Air-force planes fly over the newly built Peljesac Bridge in Komarna, southern Croatia, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (AP Photo)

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic described the day as historic for the country, which joined the EU in 2013 after splitting from the former Yugoslavia and going through a war in the 1990s.

“I am overwhelmed by the feelings of pride, joy and gratitude,” said Plenkovic.

The Yugoslav federation had no internal borders between its six republics, including Croatia and Bosnia. But when it broke up in the early 1990s, the two parts of Croatia’s Adriatic Sea coastline were split by a narrow strip of Bosnia.

Both residents and tourists had to pass border checks, which slowed down traffic and left the inhabitants of the southern area feeling isolated from the rest of the country.

A Croatian made ‘Nevera’ electric car is parked near the newly built Peljesac Bridge in Komarna, southern Croatia, Monday, July 25, 2022. (AP Photo)

That area includes Dubrovnik, a stunning medieval town that has been on UNESCO’s protected heritage list and is Croatia’s biggest tourist attraction.

The bridge finally became a reality in 2017 when the EU allocated 357 million euros ($365m), which covered much of the 526 million-euro ($533) cost. The China Road and Bridge Corporation in 2018 won an international tender to construct the bridge.

The project, however, had faced criticism from Bosnia, whose officials complained of unresolved border issues and said the bridge would hamper access to its part of the coastline.

Known for its stunning nature and hundreds of Adriatic Sea islands, Croatia is a major tourism destination, attracting millions from Europe and all over the world every summer. Tourism also is key for Croatia’s economy, which remains among the weakest in the EU.

 

RELATED

Food
Inflation Hits NYC’s Bodega Favorite: Bacon, Egg and Cheese

NEW YORK — Ah, the bacon, egg and cheese.

Food
Klondike Discontinues Choco Taco
Travel
German Strike Forces Lufthansa to Cancel Hundreds of Flights

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Governor Declares Emergency over Wildfire Near Yosemite

WAWONA, Calif. — A fast-moving brush fire near Yosemite National Park exploded in size Saturday into one of California's largest wildfires of the year, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of people and shutting off power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings