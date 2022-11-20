x

November 20, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.04 USD

NYC 33ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

USA

Clippers Hit 21 3-Pointers in 119-97 Rout of Spurs (Highlights)

November 20, 2022
By Associated Press
Spurs Clippers Basketball
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives to the basket during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Allison Dinner)

LOS ANGELES — Paul George scored 21 points, hitting five of the Clippers’ season-high 21 3-pointers, and Los Angeles routed the slumping San Antonio Spurs 119-97 on Saturday night.

Norman Powell added a season-high 26 points off the bench and Reggie Jackson had 20 points as six Clippers scored in double figures. Powell hit five 3s and Jackson sank all four of his 3-point attempts.

“Today was the best game we’ve played all season. This is the blueprint of how we need to play,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. “It was a fun game to play and a fun game to watch.”

George tweaked his calf and left after playing 15 minutes. “He’s doing OK,” Lue said.

Kawhi Leonard had 11 points in 22 minutes of his second straight start after missing 12 games because of right knee stiffness. John Wall had 15 assists, becoming the first Clippers player since Chris Paul in 2017 to have at least that many.

“I was trying to get 20, to be honest,” Wall said. “My whole career I like to pass the ball.”

Wall is coming off the bench in his first season with the Clippers and feeling no pressure to score big numbers on a team with so many offensive weapons.

“This is probably the deepest team any of us have played on,” he said. “We shouldn’t worry about who’s the leading scorer, just play the right way.”

Since starting the season 5-2, the Spurs have lost nine of 10 and four in a row. They were led by Jakob Poeltl with 20 points. Doug McDermott added 13 points and Tre Jones had 10 assists.

The Clippers led all the way, dominating from the opening tip. They took an 18-point lead in the first quarter when they shot 61% from the floor.

Los Angeles reeled off three consecutive 3-pointers — two in a row by Jackson and one by George — that pushed the lead to 16 points just before halftime.

Leonard got into the long-range action, too, hitting a 3-pointer in the third. The Clippers took a 22-point lead into the fourth and were able to give their starters valuable rest as Powell led the second unit.

The Clippers have won eight of their last 12 against the Spurs.

TIP-INS

Spurs: They had nine field goals in the first quarter when the Clippers made nine 3-pointers. … In his 27th season at the helm, Gregg Popovich is coaching his youngest roster since he joined the franchise in 1996. The average age is 23.4 and the 16-man roster includes 13 players younger than 26. … Romeo Langford (return to competition conditioning) will likely be back next week.

Clippers: Wall’s nine assists in the first quarter tied a career high for most in a single period, the first time he’s had that many since March 21, 2014, against the Lakers. … Their 40 points in the first quarter were the most scored in a quarter this season. … Retired Hall of Fame broadcaster Ralph Lawler, who called games for 40 years, made a rare visit to his old workplace.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Visit the Lakers on Sunday in the second game of a back-to-back.

Clippers: Host Utah on Monday.

RELATED

USA
Jazz Beat Blazers 118-113 to Take Western Conference Lead (Highlights)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Jordan Clarkson scored 28 points, including eight straight in the final 1:48, in the Utah Jazz's 118-113 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night.

USA
Young Hits Griffin for OT Buzzer-Beater, Hawks Top Raptors
USA
Timberwolves Hang On, Top Undermanned 76ers 112-109 (Highlights)

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

UN Climate Deal: Calamity Cash, but No New Emissions Cuts (Video)

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — For the first time, the nations of the world decided to help pay for the damage an overheating world is inflicting on poor countries, but they finished marathon climate talks on Sunday without further addressing the root cause of those disasters — the burning of fossil fuels.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysia tumbled into fresh political turmoil Sunday after a tightly contested general election delivered a hung Parliament with no clear winner and a surprising surge of support for an Islamist party.

LOS ANGELES — Paul George scored 21 points, hitting five of the Clippers' season-high 21 3-pointers, and Los Angeles routed the slumping San Antonio Spurs 119-97 on Saturday night.

ATLANTA — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia — U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.