Clergy of Boston’s Metropolis Enjoy Paschal Luncheon

The clergy of the Metropolis of Boston with His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios of Boston and His Grace Bishop John Abdalah of Worchester and New England of the Antiochian Archdiocese at the annual Paschal luncheon. (Photo provided by the Metropolis of Boston)

BOSTON – His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios and the clergy of the Metropolis of Boston enjoyed a Post-Paschal Luncheon Celebration hosted by the St. Demetrios Church in Saco, ME. His Eminence invited Bishop John Abdalah of Worchester and New England of the Antiochian Archdiocese and clergy of other Orthodox jurisdictions to share in this joyful brotherly fellowship.

The Saco parish, which is one hundred miles Northeast of Boston, was established 1909 by pioneers Greek immigrants. Presiding priest for many years is Fr. Vasilios Arabatzis.