x

November 2, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.99 USD

NYC 51ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

Science

China Panda Experts Visit Taiwan in Rare Point of Contact

November 2, 2022
By Associated Press
Taiwan China Panda
In this photo released by the Taipei Zoo, Chinese Panda experts, Wei Ming at left and Wu Honglin, center looks at Tuan Tuan at the Taipei Zoo in Taipei, Taiwan on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (Taipei Zoo via AP)

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Taiwan has welcomed a pair of experts from China to help with an ailing panda in a rare opportunity for contact between the sides.

The two experts arrived Tuesday after Taipei Zoo’s Tuan Tuan, suspected to have a malignant brain tumor, took a turn for the worse. The giant panda and his mate, Yuan Yuan, were gifted to the zoo in 2008 during a time of warming relations between China and Taiwan, which split amid civil war in 1949.

Ties have deteriorated since then, with Beijing cutting off contacts in 2016 following the election of independence-leaning President Tsai Ing-wen, who was re-elected in 2020. Polls routinely show Taiwanese rejecting China’s demand for political unification between the sides, favoring instead the status quo of de-facto independence.

China sends pandas abroad as a sign of goodwill but maintains ownership over the animals and any cubs they produce. The animals are native to southwestern China and are an unofficial national mascot.

In this photo released by the Taipei Zoo, panda Tuan Tuan eats bamboo shoots at the Taipei Zoo in Taipei, Taiwan on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (Taipei Zoo via AP)

An MRI on Tuan Tuan showed that lesions on his brain had grown in a sign the disease was “progressing rapidly,” the zoo said in a news release.

Zoo spokesperson Eric Tsao said the sides were pooling their knowledge and experience to provide Tuan Tuan with “the best treatment and the best daily care.”

Chief veterinarian Lai Yen-hsueh said the experts had agreed to hold off on surgery based on the animal’s possible reaction to anesthesia and the location of the diseased area.

The experts, Wu Honglin and Wei Ming, have long experience working on panda health and reproduction at the main panda research base at Wolong in China’s Sichuan province.

Pandas, which reproduce rarely in the wild and rely on a diet of bamboo, remain among the world’s most threatened species. An estimated 1,800 pandas live in the wild, while another 500 are in zoos or reserves, mostly in Sichuan.

 

RELATED

Health
Invasive Mosquitoes Could Unravel Malaria Progress in Africa

LONDON — Scientists say an invasive mosquito species was likely responsible for a large malaria outbreak in Ethiopia earlier this year, a finding that experts called a worrying sign that progress against the disease is at risk of unraveling.

Science
Climate Change and Rising Seas Threaten Egypt’s Breadbasket
Science
SpaceX Nails Booster Landings after Foggy Military Launch

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

15 Hurt, Including 3 Children, in Chicago Halloween Shooting

CHICAGO — As many as 15 people, including three children, were injured in a drive-by shooting on Halloween night that sent shots flying into a crowd along a Chicago street corner, police said.

LONDON — Scientists say an invasive mosquito species was likely responsible for a large malaria outbreak in Ethiopia earlier this year, a finding that experts called a worrying sign that progress against the disease is at risk of unraveling.

ROSETTA, Egypt — Sayed Abuel-Ezz has seen his crops wither from seawater before.

Actors are accustomed to change, always beginning and ending new projects in various locations with new people.

LIVERPOOL, England (AP). A pair of falls on the balance beam in qualifying cost Jordan Chiles a shot at the world all-around gymnastics title.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings