January 3, 2023

Chef Maria Loi’s New Show ‘The Life of Loi’ Premieres on New Year’s Eve on PBS

January 3, 2023
By The National Herald
Chef Loi pbs show
Chef Maria Loi's new show The Life of Loi premieres on December 31 on PBS. (Photo: Courtesy of Chef Maria Loi)

Chef Maria Loi's New Show 'The Life of Loi' Premieres on New Year's Eve on PBS

NEW YORK – The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets premieres on Saturday, December 31 on PBS with Maria Loi, executive chef of the critically acclaimed Loi Estiatorio in Manhattan, sharing thousands of years of knowledge baked into Mediterranean cuisine. Chef Loi takes us island hopping across Greece – from Athens to Naxos to Evia – while learning about local ingredients and serving up the secrets to making some of the region’s classic dishes.

From the Athens rooftop of the historic Hotel Grande Bretagne with a view of the Acropolis to a boat moored in the Aegean Sea just off the island of Naxos, to a mushroom farm on Evia island, Chef Loi gives us an insider’s tour of her home country from every conceivable vantage point.

Viewers will also join her back home in her restaurant kitchen, where she puts her own spin on the dishes inspired by her travels.

The Life of Loi demonstrates why the Greek way of eating is considered one of the healthiest in the world as it features some cooking and health tips along the way.

More information is available online: https://to.pbs.org/3WCP0tF.

Check your local listings for show times: https://bit.ly/3VAYVOQ.
Episodes are also available streaming on PBS Passport: https://to.pbs.org/3Z4rZ4y and on the PBS Video app.

NEW YORK – The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets premieres on Saturday, December 31 on PBS with Maria Loi, executive chef of the critically acclaimed Loi Estiatorio in Manhattan, sharing thousands of years of knowledge baked into Mediterranean cuisine.

