December 16, 2021

Food

Chef Maria Loi Holiday Pop-Up Shop at Iconic Plaza Hotel in NYC

December 16, 2021
By The National Herald
chef-maria-loi-headshot-updated-approved_19_385277_type13265-1
Chef Maria Loi. (Photo by Samira Bouaou)

NEW YORK – Greek Celebrity Chef Maria Loi presents the Loi Specialty Shop at the iconic Plaza Hotel in Manhattan. The holiday pop-up shop is attracting crowds for the delicious Greek foods and products that Loi and her eponymous restaurant Loi Estiatorio are known for.

The Loi Specialty Shop was featured in Forbes which noted the location at the Plaza, is “on the street level at the property’s 58th Street entrance— mere steps from Central Park and Fifth Avenue, where the historic Krigler Perfumes, and the Eloise Pop-Up / Plaza Boutique can be found.”

Among the items available are “salads made with the freshest organic vegetables, Kalamata olives and dressed with Loi’s fruit-forward Cretan olive oil,” Forbes reported, adding that “grilled Talagani cheese drizzled with organic Greek honey” and “whole fish sprinkled with oregano,” are also available to entice the customers which include tourists and locals alike.

Chef Loi “has picked all of the shop’s epicurean delights herself, and the options are expansive,” Forbes reported, highlighting “her award-winning Loi Ladi Extra Virgin Olive Oil” which “enhances the flavor of practically any dish, from scrambled eggs to fruit (try it drizzled over strawberries and with a pinch of sea salt) to vegetables, meats and fish.” Loi Meli organic wild honey is also available along with “aromatic herbs including the aforementioned oregano, her namesake pasta line, and her incredible handmade baklava.”

The shop also sells “Kyknos Greek tomato sauces, organic Kiddo Pasta by Helios, olives and vinegars from Sparta Gourmet, and organic Macedonian Tahini from Haitoglou Bros.,” Forbes reported, noting that “on the sweet side, look for Cretan Ladokouloura (olive oil cookies), and spreads such as Bottega Pisani’s Dark Chocolate spread.”

“Essentially, Loi’s shop can be your one-stop shop for any holiday gifts,” Forbes reported, adding that “Loi’s collaboration with The Plaza was borne out of her longtime relationship with the hotel.”

“I wish everyone could travel to Greece and see my beautiful country, but in lieu of that, the Loi Specialty Shop can take you there,” Loi told Forbes. “It’s transportive, and you’ll find specialty food items there that aren’t easy to source or readily available.”

