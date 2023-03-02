Bullet Sent in Envelope to Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis’ Office

Politics

ATHENS – Today, on March 2 at noon, the Hellenic Police raised an alarm after a suspicious A4-sized envelope was detected at the Athens City Hall, specifically in the office of Kostas Bakoyannis. This news is particularly sensitive to Bakoyiannis, as his father, Pavlos, was assassinated by the Greek terrorist group 17 November when he was 11 years old in 1989. Furthermore, his mother, Dora, the sister of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and former Foreign Minister and Mayor of Athens, has also been targeted before.

The envelope was discovered during a routine mail check at the Mayor’s office. The Police reported that the envelope had no information about the sender. A competent officer of the City Hall unsealed it, and inside, they found a typewritten text addressed to Mr. Bakoyannis with threatening content, as well as a .45 caliber bullet on a piece of cardboard.