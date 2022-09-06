x

Brazilian Star Marcelo Welcomed by 20,000 Olympiakos Fans

September 6, 2022
By Associated Press
Greece Soccer Olympiakos Marcelo
Brazilian soccer player Marcelo holds a flare during his presentation by Olympiakos at Georgios Karaiskakis stadium at Piraeus port, near Athens, Greece, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Greek soccer club Olympiakos signed Brazilian star Marcelo, the contract is for one year, with an option for an additional year. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS — A raucous crowd of about 20,000 fans welcomed Brazilian star Marcelo to Olympiakos on Monday.

The fans chanted and lit flares as the new signing made his way onto the field at Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in the port of Piraeus.

Marcelo, accompanied by his wife and two sons, arrived at Athens International Airport in the afternoon by private jet and was escorted to the stadium by club sports director Christian Karembeu.

He entered the field wearing the same No. 12 he wore at Real Madrid for the past 16 seasons.

Evangelos Marinakis owner of Olympiakos, left, and Brazilian soccer player Marcelo pose during a ceremony at Georgios Karaiskakis stadium at Piraeus port, near Athens, Greece, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Greek soccer club Olympiakos signed Brazilian star Marcelo, the contract is for one year, with an option for an additional year. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

“Thank you. I am very happy and satisfied. My family too. I hope to help the team with great devotion,” Marcelo told the fans, adding in Greek, “Let’s go, Olympiakos!”

The attacking left back was signed on Saturday. Terms of the contract were not announced; Greek sports sites reported the contract was for one year, with an option for an additional year.

The 34-year-old Marcelo made 58 appearances for Brazil from 2006-18, including the 2014 and 2018 World Cups.

Olympiakos, winner of the last three Greek Superleagues, is seeking a record 48th trophy this season.

 

