x

March 16, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 38ºF

ATHENS 43ºF

Tourism

Brazil Reintroduces Visa Requirement for US Tourists, Others

March 16, 2023
By Associated Press
Brazil Visas
FILE - People have brunch at the Copacabana Fort in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil is reintroducing the requirement to obtain tourist visas for citizens of the U.S., Australia, Canada, and Japan starting Oct. 1, the foreign ministry said.

Former president Jair Bolsonaro had scrapped the visa requirements in 2019 to bolster the country’s tourism industry, but the four countries continued to demand visas from Brazilians.

The decision to grant the visa exemptions had represented “a break with the pattern of Brazilian migration policy, historically based on the principles of reciprocity and equal treatment,” the foreign ministry said in a statement released quietly late Monday.

“Brazil does not grant unilateral exemption from visiting visas, without reciprocity, to other countries,” the ministry said, while noting that the government is ready to negotiate visa waiver agreements on a reciprocal basis.

Bolsonaro criticized the decision last week after the news outlet G1 first reported the upcoming change. “Another revocation by Lula. Less jobs and less stimulus of the hotel sector,” he said on Twitter.

Unilateral decisions like the one made by Bolsonaro are rare in diplomacy, according to Leonardo Paz, a political scientist at the Getulio Vargas Foundation, a university and think tank. Its reversal is part of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s ambition to reaffirm its foreign policy, an area neglected under Bolsonaro, Paz said.

Still, representatives of the tourism industry were critical of the move.

The chief executive of one of Rio de Janeiro’s top tourist attractions, the cable cars on Sugar Loaf Mountain, criticized the decision. Sandro Fernandes told Folhapress before the official announcement that the decision would be a “setback.”

“Instead of closing the door to four nationalities, we should be discussing which are the next four to release visa exemptions. And then four more. This should be the government’s agenda,” Fernandes said.

Before the pandemic hit, Brazil received 6.4 million tourists in 2019, far below Mexico’s 45 million and less than Argentina’s 7.4 million, according to data from the United Nation’s World Tourism Organization.

Data from Brazil’s tourism ministry indicates that entries of Americans, Australians, Canadians and Japanese people fell between 2019 and 2021, but the pandemic caused the global tourism industry to grind almost to standstill and is largely responsible for the drop.

 

RELATED

Wine & Spirits
Jury Sides with Constellation in Corona Hard Seltzer Case

In a case that hinged on the definition of "beer," a federal jury ruled Wednesday that Constellation Brands can still sell Corona and Modelo hard seltzers in the U.

Tourism
Albania Declares New National River Park, Backs Airport Plan
Food
Tyson to Close Poultry Facilities in Virginia, Arkansas

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.