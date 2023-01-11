x

January 11, 2023

Bill on Greece-France Joint Film Productions Approved by Parliament Committee

January 11, 2023
By Athens News Agency
In this Thursday June 4 , 2020 photo people watch a trailer for the 2019 movie
FILE - In this Thursday June 4 , 2020 photo people watch a trailer for the 2019 movie "Pinocchio" at the Thisio outdoor summer cinema as the Ancient Acropolis is seen lit up in the background. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – A draft bill ratifying a Greece-France agreement on joint film productions was approved by the Parliament’s Standing Committee on Cultural & Educational Affairs on Wednesday.

The bill was submitted by the Greek Culture Ministry.

It was approved by the majority of ruling New Democracy, while the Communist Party of Greece voted ‘present’ in proceedings; all other opposition parties reserved judgement until a debate and vote in Thursday’s plenary session.

