April 4, 2024

Bill Clinton Reflects on Post-White House Years in the Upcoming Memoir ‘Citizen’

April 4, 2024
By Associated Press
Bill Clinton
Former President Bill Clinton participates in a fundraising event for President Joe Biden with former president Barack Obama and Stephen Colbert at Radio City Music Hall, Thursday, March 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton has a memoir coming out this fall about his years since leaving public office in 2001. “Citizen: My Life After the White House” will cover everything from the presidential campaigns of his wife, Hillary Clinton, to his views on events ranging from the Jan. 6 insurrection to the Iraq War.

Alfred A. Knopf, which published Clinton’s million-selling presidential memoir “My Life,” will release the new book Nov. 19.

“I knew as I entered this new chapter of my life that I’d keep score the way I always have: Are people better off when you quit than when you started? Do our children have a brighter future? Are we coming together instead of falling apart?” Clinton said in a statement Thursday.

“‘Citizen’ is the story of my 23-plus years since leaving the White House, told largely through the stories of other people who changed my life as I tried to help change theirs, of those who supported me, including those I loved and lost, and of the mistakes I made along the way,” he said.

Knopf is calling the book “remarkably candid, and richly detailed,” offering “fascinating insight into Clinton’s life — both personal and political.”

UConn center Donovan Clingan, center, battles for a rebound against San Diego State guard Darrion Trammell, left, and forward Elijah Saunders, right, during the first half of the Sweet 16 college basketball game in the men’s NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Over the past two decades, Clinton has worked on numerous charitable causes, including AIDS treatment and relief for Haiti after the 2010 earthquake. Besides “My Life,” his books have included the policy tract “Working” and a pair of bestselling thrillers co-authored by James Patterson: “The President Is Missing” and “The President’s Daughter.”

He has also been involved in various controversies, among them questions over the funding for Haiti’s rebuilding efforts and his association with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein (Clinton, who flew several times on Epstein’s private jet, has denied any awareness that Epstein was involved in sex trafficking). In 2018, the #MeToo movement revived talk of Clinton’s affair with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

A Knopf spokesperson declined comment on whether Clinton would write about Epstein or other controversies.

Financial terms for “Citizen” were not disclosed. Clinton was represented by Robert Barnett and Michael O’Connor of Williams & Connolly, where other clients include Hillary Clinton, former President George W. Bush and Barbra Streisand.


By HILLEL ITALIE AP National Writer

Cleanup Begins at Los Angeles ‘Trash House’ Where Entire Property Is Filled with Garbage and Junk

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass vowed that cleanup would happen at a home where mounds of garbage and debris had piled up several feet high across the entire property's fenced-in yard and driveway.

ATHENS - Greece’s Migration and Asylum Ministry has been fined 175,000 euros ($189,926) by the Personal Data Protection Agency over use of biometric control and surveillance systems in detention centers on Aegean islands.

ATHENS - Eleven Members of Parliament from Greece’s far-right Spartiates (Spartans) party are facing charges of electoral fraud from a Supreme Court prosecutor who had been investigating possible ties to jailed former Golden Dawn leader Ilias Kasidiaris.

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Forty games unbeaten, and a historic treble is still on.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government's chief human resources agency issued a new rule on Thursday making it harder to fire thousands of federal employees, hoping to head off former President Donald Trump's promises to radically remake the workforce along ideological lines if he wins back the White House in November.

